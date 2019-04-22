‘We usually kill poisonous animals entering our house’; AAP leader C.R.Neelakantan’s reply to T.G.Mohandas

Aam Admi party leader C.R.Neelakantan who was recently suspended from the party has given a reply to T.G.Mohandas the right-wing intellectual. Mohandas on his social media handle has ridiculed Neelakantan for his suspension from the party. For that Neelakantan has given a reply on his Facebook page. Neelakantan was suspended for announcing support for UDF. The AAP leadership later declared that the party will support LDF in Kerala and suspended Neelakantan.

