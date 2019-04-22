KeralaLatest News

‘We usually kill poisonous animals entering our house’; AAP leader C.R.Neelakantan’s reply to T.G.Mohandas

Apr 22, 2019, 06:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aam Admi party leader C.R.Neelakantan who was recently suspended from the party has given a reply to T.G.Mohandas the right-wing intellectual. Mohandas on his social media handle has ridiculed Neelakantan for his suspension from the party. For that Neelakantan has given a reply on his Facebook page. Neelakantan was suspended for announcing support for UDF. The AAP leadership later declared that the party will support LDF in Kerala and suspended Neelakantan.

Read the Facebook Post:

??????? ???????? ?????? ????????. ????? ?????????????? ??? ????????? ???? ?????? ?????????????????? ?????.

Gepostet von CR Neelakandan am Sonntag, 21. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Sonali Bendre reveals her eyesight has gone weak

Nov 4, 2018, 01:30 pm IST
trump-slams-india-china

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed India and China

Feb 25, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi caught on phone

Aug 10, 2017, 11:19 pm IST
nipah virus

Kerala govt confirmed: Medicine to prevent Nipah Virus will be imported

Jun 1, 2018, 01:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close