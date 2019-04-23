KeralaLatest News

Devaswom President Says those Who Wish to See the Temple Sustain Will Win at Pathanamthitta

Apr 23, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Political parties in Kerala were asked by the poll authority to refrain from soliciting votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, in the coming polls. But there is no denying that Sabarimala will be one of the biggest factors that affect the voters in the Loksabha election.

Kerala Govt was widely criticised for its bullish method of implementing the S.C verdict on Sabarimala and Devaswom board president  A Padmakumar who was instrumental in a lot of key decisions related to Sabarimala has now said that those who wish to see the temple system sustain will win at Pathanamthitta.

“Only if the temple exists can customs and beliefs exist. The election will be between those people who say the money should not be put into a collection box(hundial) and those who wish to see the temple sustained” he said.

