GALLERY; ‘Tharangam’ girl Neha Iyer spotted with a baby bump

Everyone must be remembering this bold actress that has portrayed the role of the stuborn wife in the Tovino Thomas’s film “Tharangam”. Neha Iyer the lady behind the role who came to the industry with the TN ad of Pears soap is now familiar to Malayalam movie buffs with her roles in two Malayalam films ” Tharangam and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel ”

Now the actress was spotted with a baby bump and she grabs the attention of all. Though the actress is quiet active on social media she never posted anything related to her pregnancy. It was during the celebration function of the film that the actress was spotted with the bump.

Recently, the actress had shared the sad news of her husband’s death on January 11. She shared an old pic on Instagram and wrote, “On Jan 11th, I lost the single most important person in my life. My best friend, soul mate, a partner in crime, the husband passed away leaving me with a bleeding heart.