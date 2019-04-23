“Hindu Women Goes to Temple to Show their bodies”: Plaintiff’s Statement Against P.K Sreemathy’s Controversial Comment Recorded

Kochi: Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has recorded the statement of Mahila Morcha leader Padmaja S Menon who had filed a complaint against CPI(M) leader P.K Sreemathy for her controversial comments against Hindu women.

“Hindu women go to the temple to show their bodies” is what Sreemathy had said. Padmaja alleges that the comment has caused insult to her and many Hindu women like her.’

P.K Sreemathy is LDF’s candidate from Kannur constituency and is competing against UDF’s K Sudhakaran and BJP’s CK Padmanabhan.