KeralaLatest News

“Hindu Women Goes to Temple to Show their bodies”: Plaintiff’s Statement Against P.K Sreemathy’s Controversial Comment Recorded

Apr 23, 2019, 07:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has recorded the statement of Mahila Morcha leader Padmaja S Menon who had filed a complaint against CPI(M) leader P.K Sreemathy for her controversial comments against Hindu women.

“Hindu women go to the temple to show their bodies” is what Sreemathy had said. Padmaja alleges that the comment has caused insult to her and many Hindu women like her.’

P.K Sreemathy is LDF’s candidate from Kannur constituency and is competing against UDF’s K Sudhakaran and BJP’s CK Padmanabhan.

Tags

Related Articles

breaking news

CoBra Commando Killed In Encounter: Breaking News

Jun 7, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your Day Today

Oct 24, 2017, 07:08 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Presents National Bravery Awards 2017

Jan 24, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

“Bhansali ignored me and picked SRK, even after two hit films”-Salman slammed at Bhansali

Nov 30, 2017, 09:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close