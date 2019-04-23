Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘I don’t lose hope on failures’, says Sonakshi Sinha

Apr 23, 2019, 01:58 am IST
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says that she does not lose hope on failures. The actress says she does not worry about the aspects of films that are out of her control. She considers herself an instinctive performer and someone who looks forward to doing her best even in the face of failure.

“I pick up films very instinctively. The box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don’t stress over what is not in my control. “Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience,” Sonakshi said.  “I believe I was destined to do this film,” she added.

