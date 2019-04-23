Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals

Apr 23, 2019, 01:21 am IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 191 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, and then, Delhi Capitals chased down the target with four balls to spare.

By this victory, the Delhi Capitals registered their 7th win of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals have now replaced defending Chennai Super Kings at the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals and CSK both have 14 points but DC have a better net run rate

Tags

Related Articles

J&K : Terrorists hurl grenade at National Conference Leader’s house

Apr 16, 2019, 02:07 pm IST

Indian Army to buy ‘Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems’

Oct 26, 2017, 08:49 pm IST
bagagge

Man to Get Compensation From Airlines For Lost Luggage After 11 Years

Sep 17, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Three arrested after bystander carrying oxygen cylinder sucked into MRI machine

Jan 29, 2018, 10:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close