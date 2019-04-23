IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 191 for six in the stipulated 20 overs, and then, Delhi Capitals chased down the target with four balls to spare.

By this victory, the Delhi Capitals registered their 7th win of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals have now replaced defending Chennai Super Kings at the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals and CSK both have 14 points but DC have a better net run rate