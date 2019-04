CPM state secretary claimed that the LDF will have a historic victory in the Lok Sabha election. He was responding to media persons after casting his vote.

The LDF will be the beneficiary of the rise in the polling percentage. As the voting percentage raises the seat and vote share of LDF will also rise, he said. He also said that the BJP will not win any seat. Earlier in 2004, the polling percentage was high and that time the LDF secured 18 out of 20 seats.