Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sitting BJP MP threatens to quit party if denied ticket

Sitting BJP MP in Delhi Udit Raj on Tuesday morning threatened to quit party and is likely to contest elections on his own if he is denied ticket.

Udit Raj represents North West Delhi and BJP has not declared the candidate for the seat till 9 AM on the last day of filing nomination.

While BJP is toying with the idea of fielding singer Hansraj Hans from the reserved seat, Udit Raj tweeted at 8.22 AM, “I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party.”

“I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself,” he tweeted half at 9 AM.

Sources said if the BJP denies him ticket, he would contest on his own.

On Monday late night, Udit Raj’s supporters had staged a protest outside the Delhi BJP office.

He had earlier said he will decide his future course of action after consulting his supporters in case he is denied ticket.

At a press conference late Monday evening, Udit Raj said he was still waiting for a decision on his candidature though he has spoken to senior leaders like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, who assured him to look into the matters.

His unhappiness over not finding his name in the first list of four candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday first came out in the form of a series of tweets addressed to Shah and remarks to media on Monday afternoon.

In the tweets on Monday, Udit Raj said, “Amit Shah-ji, I tried to talk to you many times. I had sent SMS also. Also tried to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Delhi BJP chief) Manoj Tiwari has been constantly saying that I will get the ticket. I tried to speak to (Delhi in-charge) Nirmala Sitharaman but it didn’t happen. I requested Arun Jaitley also.”

“Millions of my supporters from the entire country are anxious about my ticket. My name has not yet been announced from North West Delhi. My supporters have asked me to wait till 4 pm today (Monday). Finally, I think, BJP will not deceive Dalits,” he added.