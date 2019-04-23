CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

This picture in which Ranveer holding chappals of Deepika is about to go viral; See first

Apr 23, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
The Bollywood couples the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always hold the limelight where ever they go. Whether it’s re carpet events or private award nights the couples will always grab the attention.

Recently Ranveer and Deepika were spotted attending the marriage function of a relative. The pictures taken from the ceremony has gone viral on Social Media. Several fan clubs and pages dedicated to the actors shared the photos.

The couples looked astonishing in their dresses. When Deepika wore a white saree with red flower motifs Ranveer did with traditional wear in black and red. And it was during this function that he was seen holding the footwear of his darling.

The picture has gone viral overseas.

