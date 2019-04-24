Latest NewsIndia

Politicians seeking proof of Balakot airstrike should be tied to missile fired on Pakistan,says Devendra Fadnavis

Apr 24, 2019, 10:41 am IST


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said had the BJP government known Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi would ask for proof of Balakot strike then they would have attached one of their leaders to the missile fired on Pakistan.

“Only Pakistan and Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi were asking for proof of Balakot air strike. If we had known about it earlier, then one of your leaders could have been attached with a missile which was fired on Pakistan to go and see what our armed forces have done,” said Fadnavis while addressing a public rally here on Tuesday. He later clarified that he had made the remarks in jest.

“Pakistan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always used to ask for proof of Balakot airstrike, so I jokingly said if we would have known about it, one of your leaders could have been attached with a missile fired on Pakistan and then you could have seen what our jawans did,” Fadnavis said. Following the terror attack in which India lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a JeM operative targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, the Indian Air Force conducted an air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

