Royal Challengers Bangalore Survives a Thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore has survived a thriller and has secured two important points, thus managing to stay in contention for a spot in the playoff. It was AB de Villiers who proved the destroyer in chief as he slammed 82 runs off 44 balls, elevating RCB innings past 200. He was ably supported by Marcus Stoinis 46(34). De Villiers, striking at 186, hit 3 fours and 7 sixes! It was only the Kinds x1 captain Ravi Ashwin who managed to escape the wrath of ABD, returning figures of 15 for 3 in 4 overs.

In reply, Kings began well as Gayle and Rahul got them off to a quick start. But Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals and none of the batsmen could go past 50. Pooram 46(28), Agarwal 35(21) and Rahul 42(27) all promised a lot, but in the end, 205 proved a little too much for Kings x1.

With this win, RCB has taken the points to 8.