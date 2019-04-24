WCC to celebrate a two-year anniversary on April 26 will take this new resolution

The Women in collective cinema (WCC) will celebrate its two-year anniversary this coming April 26. The Organisation is founded by a few bold actresses from the Malayalam industry. The organization is always successful in raising questions regarding the safety of women in the industry.

As a part of the celebration of their second anniversary, the representatives have decided to bring several women artists from different film industries in the country. The spoke person has asserted that their aim to to establish a patriarchal free industry and to hold a fruitful platform for the women artists.

The panel will be holding a conference to discuss the problems and solutions for women in cinema.

“The goal is to streamline and contemporize this industry which is so traditional in its working. We will have women who actively practice their craft open up about the different issues they face and come up with solutions. This is not going to be some whining session but synergy between different industries and its female artists” Bina Paul

“No two industries are the same. Sometimes an industry might have issues that we (Malayalam artistes) have never faced. Therefore it helps to create a broad-based list of issues, documents them and then cull out a manual for ‘Best Practices’ to standardize how things are done within the workplace,” Anjali Menon, director

It has been reported that the film bodies from Telugu and Tamil will be attending the conference