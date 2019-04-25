Jayarajan in Vadakara, Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram; intelligence report on general election says

The intelligence division of Kerala police claims that CPM candidate P.Jayarajan will secure victory from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. The report submitted to the chief minister was published by some Malayalam dailies claims that Shashi Tharoor the sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram will hold his seat by a majority of around 50,000 votes. Also, Rahul Gandhi, the AICC president will win from Wayanad with a majority of 1,75,000 votes, the report says.

The report was prepared by the police by a detailed survey in the three constituencies.