Pinarayi’s shouting at media; Filmmaker V.C. Abhilash support Chief Minister

Award-winning filmmaker V.C.Abhilash has extended his support to Cheif Minister Pianarayi Vijayan on his shouting on media. Abhilash on his Facebook shared a post on which he has expressed his solidarity with the CM.

Earlier on Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to “keep away” as they approached him seeking his version on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state.

Abhilash is the director of the film ‘ Aalorukkam’, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 65th National Film AwardsNational Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Read Full Facebook Post: