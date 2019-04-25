KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi’s shouting at media; Filmmaker V.C. Abhilash support Chief Minister

Apr 25, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
Award-winning filmmaker V.C.Abhilash has extended his support to Cheif Minister Pianarayi Vijayan on his shouting on media. Abhilash on his  Facebook shared a post on which he has expressed his solidarity with the CM.

Earlier on Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to “keep away” as they approached him seeking his version on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state.

Abhilash is the director of the film ‘ Aalorukkam’, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 65th National Film AwardsNational Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

''???? ????????????? ????? ???????????????''- ??????? ?????? ?????????????? ???????????? ???????? ??????????? ???? ??…

Gepostet von Vc Abhilash am Donnerstag, 25. April 2019

