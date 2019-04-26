Arvind Swamy and Simbu as MGR and M.R.Radha in new Tamil movie

Silambarasan and Arvind Swami are reportedly teaming up for a film. The two stars will be joining hands for the film made on legendary Tamil actors MGR and MR Radha. Arvind Swamy will be playing MGR and Simbu will be essaying the role of MR Radha. The movie will be directed by Ike of ‘Sangili Bungili Kathava Thora’ fame.

This upcoming movie will focus more on the political life of MGR. The most unique and engrossing chapters in Tamil Cinema is an association of MGR and MR Radha.MGR and MR Radha were colleagues in the film industry. The latter shot MGR in the throat in 1967 over an altercation. MGR who lost his original voice.

There are several theories regarding the reason for the same. The movie is expected to throw more light on what exactly happened between the two.

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who is the daughter of MR Radha, is producing the movie under the banner of Radaan Media. Interestingly, director Ike is also the nephew of Radikaa. The makers are planning to start shooting in August.