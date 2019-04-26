Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP candidate Gautam Gambir has two voter ID’s claims AAP and files criminal complaint

Apr 26, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
The AAP has claimed that the name of East Delhi BJP candidate Gautham Gambir posses two voter ID. The Delhi based party has lodged a criminal complaint against the newbie cricketer turned politician.

The AAP East Delhi candidate Atisti said that it is a criminal matter and has called for his immediate disqualification.

“We have filed a criminal complaint in Tis Hazari Court against Gambhir,” she said.

She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces up to one year in prison for this offense.

Gambir has not given any immediate response to this allegation.

