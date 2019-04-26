BJP Workers at Kerala are Constantly under Threat, Says P.M Modi

Addressing thousands of workers in Varanasi, P.M Modi said that a “pro-incumbency wave” is sweeping through India for the first time ever. He is all set to file his election papers to contest from Varanasi.

“The media knows that the Varanasi election is over. Now we just have to break all voting records,” PM Modi said.

P.M Modi also said that the BJP workers who vote in Kerala is risking their life to exercise their electoral rights. “There is no guarantee that they will return alive. Such challenges are not faced by workers at Varanasi,” he said.

“I am not bothered by abuses heaped on me. Yesterday, when I was on my roadshow, people rebuked me on social media that I was not concerned about my security…What happened in Sri Lanka (bombings)…don’t go out alone at night. Modi is protected by crores of mothers and sisters of the country.” he said.