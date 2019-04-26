CAUTION; More terror attacks likely to happen in Sri Lanka; warns Australia

Australia has warned Sri Lanka that there are chances of further terrorist attacks and cautioned the citizens visiting the island nation.

“Terrorists are likely to carry out further attacks in Sri Lanka,” the foreign ministry warned in its latest travel advice.

The ministry also warned that the attacks would be indiscriminate which can include in the places visited by the foreigners.

Canberra the spoke person has adviced the Australians to “reconsider the it they have taken any decision to visit Sri Lanka. He also brought similar warnings from Britain, the Netherlands and the United States since the April 21 bombings.

The US department has also reported the same that the terrorist group will continue plotting the spots for the attack.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that intelligence indicated the attack was carried out by a local group, with support from the Islamic State group.

The inquiry related to the mishappening is still progressing in Sri Lanka