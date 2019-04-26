“Does Pinarayi Vijayan Thinks He Can Scare and Rule the Entire Citizens of Kerala?,” Asks K.M Shaji. Check Out his Fb Post

K.M Shaji MLA has lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his arrogant behaviour towards media persons. Taking to Facebook, Shaji asked if Pinarayi Vijayan is an autocrat born in the wrong age or a Chief Minister of a democratic state.

“Is Pinarayi Vijayan someone who has enslaved the entire citizens of Kerala? To shout at Media and ask them to “Leave” and “Move aside” in an arrogant fashion, did he think that the entire state of Kerala thinks it’s their duty to be slaves of Pinarayi, which is the norm inside CPI(M). Does he think he can scare and rule an entire state”? he asked.

Shaji argued that the media deserves a lot of consideration and respect for the job they are doing. Check out his Fb post: