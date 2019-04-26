“Jaydev Unadkat Graduated From Dinda Academy”: Ashoke Dinda Furious as the Twitter Trolls him

Ashoke Dinda has always been trolled by the Indian fans, as he used to give away a lot of runs for his side be it in the Indian Premier League or during his stint in the Indian National Cricket Team. Thereafter fans started trolling every bowler who leaked runs in the name of Dinda. All bowlers who consistently go for runs are said to have joined Dinda academy.

Jaydev Unadkat, playing for Rajasthan Royals at the moment has hardly shown any signs of being a bowler who could take wickets and has shown no faith in his stock ball, always relying on slow deliveries which are often taken to cleaners. Unadkat is the latest bowler to be mocked with the Dinda meme.

Now Dinda himself has reacted to the mock memes. In a Facebook post, the bowler shared his bowling statistics in T20. Captioning the post, he wrote: “Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality.”

Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality. So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth. Gepostet von Ashoke Dinda am Donnerstag, 25. April 2019

Dinda has played 13 ODIs for India, in which he has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.18 and an average of 51. He has also played 9 T20Is in blue jersey, in which he has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 and an average of 14.41.