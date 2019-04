Considering the possibility of a pressure variation in the Indian Ocean, the vulnerability to Cyclone has brought a strict vigilance and alertness in the state.

Yellow Alert has been announced in eight districts till Tuesday.

The districts that have to be taken into account are Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Mallapuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The information related to the weather change has been asserted by the Weather and Forecasting department