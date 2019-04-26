C.M Pinarayi Vijayan to Leave For Europe on this Date. Celebration Over Success of Masala Bonds at London

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to leave for his European tour on May 8. He will take part in the celebration over the successful selling of Masala Bonds through the London Stock Exchange. RBI has allowed KIIFB to earn Rs 2650 crores through Masala Bonds and so far Rs 2150 crores have been collected.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and KIIFB CEO Dr. K.M Abraham will also take part in the function. Masala bond has also been listed in Singapore Stock Exchange as well.

C.M will be part of programmes in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Britain. He will be accompanied by Chief secretary Tom Jose, additional Cheif secretary Dr. Viswas Mehta as well.

His programmes at the Netherlands will be from May 9th to 11th. This is to know more about the flood reconstruction model of Netherland. He hopes to see if this can be used in Kuttanad.