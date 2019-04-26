KeralaLatest News

C.M Pinarayi Vijayan to Leave For Europe on this Date. Celebration Over Success of Masala Bonds at London

Apr 26, 2019, 08:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to leave for his European tour on May 8. He will take part in the celebration over the successful selling of Masala Bonds through the London Stock Exchange. RBI has allowed KIIFB to earn Rs 2650 crores through Masala Bonds and so far Rs 2150 crores have been collected.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and KIIFB CEO Dr. K.M Abraham will also take part in the function. Masala bond has also been listed in Singapore Stock Exchange as well.

C.M will be part of programmes in the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Britain. He will be accompanied by Chief secretary Tom Jose, additional Cheif secretary Dr. Viswas Mehta as well.

His programmes at the Netherlands will be from May 9th to 11th. This is to know more about the flood reconstruction model of Netherland. He hopes to see if this can be used in Kuttanad.

Tags

Related Articles

New train flagged off via video conferencing; know route details

Feb 10, 2018, 02:52 pm IST

Is Rahul Gandhi not an Indian Citizen? Here is all You Need to Know

Apr 21, 2019, 07:06 am IST

Lack of proper government authority in Iran; leaders comment

Jan 8, 2018, 06:34 am IST
Ram

Dubai banned this from Ramadan tents during Iftar

May 8, 2018, 07:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close