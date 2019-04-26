Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Mulayam Singh Yadav the founder of Samajwadi Party hospitalized

Apr 26, 2019, 06:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Samajwadi party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

He has been admitted to PGI hospital according to the reports.

The doctors are currently examining him.

According to the medical reports he will be discharged as soon as possible. The doctors attending him asserted that there are no major problems with the SP leader.

The doctors reported that this would be a part of his regular checkup.

During the routine checkup when he complained of gastro and neurological problems, he was admitted, added the doctors.

