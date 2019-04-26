KeralaLatest News

Raja is Triple Strong. Mammootty the only Malayali to Feature in the Top 50 of this Forbes List

Apr 26, 2019, 07:53 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor Mammootty is the only Malayali to feature in the top 50 of the highest earning celebrities in India. Mammootty’s income for the last year stands at Rs 18 crores and he is at the 49th position. Mammootty had inched past cricketer Bhuvaneswar Kumar and Suresh Raina to take the 49th position.

Apart from Mammootty, Nayan Tara also features in the list. She is at 69th position but the actress is not included in the list of Malayalis. The income from the period 2017 October to 2018 September 30 was calculated by Forbes for the list.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took the first position for a consecutive third time with Rs 253.25 crores while Indian cricket team captain was at the second position with Rs 228.09 crores. Actor Akshay Kumar is at third position with Rs 185 crores.

