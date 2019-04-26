Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Bhansali’s comic-thriller

Actor Randeep Hooda will play the lead role in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production. He will play the role of a cop. The film has been described as a comic-thriller with a social message.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, the scribe of films such as “Mubarakan”, “Firangi” and yet-to-be-released “Saand Ki Aankh”. It will be produced by Bhansali’s banner.

The project will go on floors by September or October and is likely to release in the first quarter of next year.