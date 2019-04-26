Report Predicts NDA Candidates at Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram to Win this Whopping Number of Votes

The RSS meeting has analyzed the polling percentage and other details at different constituencies and has come to the conclusion that the higher polling rates are going to work in the favour of NDA.

Since the votes of majority community were consolidated, candidates at Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta will get over 3.5 lakh votes. This was one of the key findings of the meeting.

Although the minority consolidation helped UDF in certain constituencies, there will be a major increase in votes in constituencies like Thrissur, Palakkad, Attingal, and Kasargode.

NDA candidate at Pathanamthitta, K Surendran said that even the minority votes are in favor of NDA. Kummanam Rajasekharan also felt that the high poll percentage is a positive sign for NDA.