Search “Thanos” on Google and this is what happens next

Apr 26, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
First of all, this is not fake news nor a spoiler at all.

The hype around the Avengers; Endgame is real, and the Google has stepped up it game to add an easter egg.

Here is what you have to do

Go to your Google Browser and simply type Thanos in your search bar and click the first yellow button on the right of the window. You could see the search engine decimating everything in the screen.

As you saw, clicking the gem-studded gauntlet triggers an Easter egg and the power of the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the search results on the page. Did you see the 90,700,000 results drop to 45,350,000 in just 0.44 seconds? Click the glove again to return your world to normal — if only it was that easy.

