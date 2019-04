SSLC exam result will be announced by May first week and Plus Two exam result will be announced by May 4.

The valuation of SSLC exam papers has been planned in three phases. The first and second phase has been finished. The third phase of valuation started last day following the election. In Kerala there are 54 centralised valuation camps.

The valuation of Plus Two answer papers started on April 1. The first phase ended on April 12. The second phase ended in 17.