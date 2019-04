In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices climbed upwards. The Sensex and Nifty ended in gain. The BSE Sensex closed higher by 336.47.77 points or 0.87% at 39,067.33. The NSE Nifty closed trade higher by 105.85 points or 0.91% at 11,747.65.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, BPCL, ICICI Bank, GAIL and JSW Steel. The major losers were Tata Motors, Grasim, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Dr.Raddy’s lab.