Title of Vijay – Atlee film to be unveiled on June 22

The title of Vijay’s ongoing film with Atlee has not yet been revealed. The makers are planning to formally announce the title along with the first look poster on Vijay’s birthday, which falls on June 22.

But there is a buzz going around that the movie has been titled as ‘Vaathiyar’, which literally translates to ‘Master’.

Thalapathy 63, which is the tentative title, is confirmed to be a sports-based entertainer. Vijay plays a footballer named Michael and will be appearing both as a player and a coach in the movie. Nayanthara plays the female lead. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Induja, Varsha Bollamma, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj and many others are part of the cast.

The movie has music composed by AR Rahman and cinematography by ‘Mersal’ fame GK Vishnu. AGS Entertainment is producing the movie, which is scheduled for a grand Diwali release in October.