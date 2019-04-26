Zakir Naik Says India is Moving Against him in this Manner

Zakir Naik, the controversial Islamic preacher on Thursday said the Indian government has engaged themselves in a “witch-hunt” and applying constant pressure on the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against him.

Naik had left India in 2016 and said he knew about the “pressure the Indian government was applying on the Interpol” to issue a red corner notice against him.

“It’s part of an elaborate witch-hunt. But having verified with a few member countries, I can confirm that there is no red corner notice against me as of date,” he claimed.

“One of the Indian newspapers seems to have jumped the gun and reported internal deliberations of the Indian government which, as a matter of fact, have been going on for over two years now,” he said.

“And it’s been one-and-a-half years since the government submitted a charge sheet and started applying pressure on the Interpol. But as things stand, I have no reason to believe that Interpol will succumb to any kind of undue pressure,” Naik added.