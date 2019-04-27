Latest NewsIndia

Article 370 will be withdrawn from J&K if BJP is voted to power,says Amit Shah

Apr 27, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
BJP president Amit on Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, if the saffron party is voted to power again. “We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again,” Shah said at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand.

Shah said during the Congress-led UPA government, terror groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously. Jawans were beheaded by terrorists also, he said. “We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it.

“Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there),” the BJP president said. Launching a scathing attack on National conference leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, the BJP president said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

