Benyamin gets Muttathu Varkey Award

Malayalam writer Benyamin has been selected for the 28th Muttathu Varkey award instituted by the Muttathu Varkey Foundation. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs.50,000, citation and statuette designed by P.R.C.Nair. He was selected for the prestigious award by a jury consisting of writer K.R.Meera, literary critic N.Sashidharan, and Prof.N.V.Narayanan.

The award is usually announced on 28 April (the birth anniversary of Varkey) and presented on 28 May (the death anniversary of Varkey) every year.

Benjamin the popular novelist who is the author of much acclaimed ‘Aadujeevitham’.

The award will be conferred to Benyamin on May 28 at Pandalam by Foundation general convenor Sreekumaran Thampi. Last year K.R.Meera has won the award.