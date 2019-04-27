Check Out the Details of the Pending Penalties of Private Inter-State Buses For OverSpeed

After the incident of a passenger getting beaten in Kallada bus came to the light, more and more revelations of the inter-state private bus companies making fun of law are gaining attention. Some of these statistics are extremely shocking for a law-abiding citizen, especially if you have paid at least once the penalty for over speed.

Interstate private buses have apparently not paid these fines for so long. One of Suresh Kallada’s bus has got the notice for over speeding for a whopping 264 times! This was after the bus was caught in traffic speed cameras. It has also been known that 14 buses of Kallada has consistently broken the speed limits and have been caught on camera. Since 2015, a total of Rs 3,97,200 Rs is pending as penalty to be paid to the department. They have not paid the penalty despite many notices and warning.

The numbers show a similar picture in other travel agencies as well. A1 travels has a pending penalty of Rs 73,200, Kerala Transport Company owes Rs 3,40,400 and Vinayaka Bus Service Rs 88000 and the list goes on.

Police can take steps to get these penalties paid by making a combined move with Motor Vehicle Dept or even by stopping the buses at their starting point. But as it so often happens, the system fails against the rich.