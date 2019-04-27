‘Chowkidar has not given employment to a single youth’,says Rahul Gandhi

Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During an election rally in Raebareli, the Congress chief said that the unemployment rate in the country is highest it has been in 45 years. He also said that not even a single youth in the country can be heard saying, “Yes, chowkidar gave me employment.”

“Not a single youth in the country can say ‘Yes, chowkidar gave me employment’ because the unemployment rate in the country is highest it has been in 45 years,” said Rahul Gandhi. The Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi went on to say that in 70 years nobody did something as foolish as demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax, referring to Goods and Service Tax (GST).