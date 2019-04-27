Defamation Case: Patna Court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi

A Patna Court on Saturday summoned Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The Court asked the Congress president to appear before it on May 20, in connection with a defamation suit against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi. On Friday, the Bihar deputy CM appeared before the court in pursuance of his defamation suit against Gandhi.

Appearing before the court, Modi said that his image has been tarnished by the Congress chief’s “why all thieves have Modi in their name” remark. The senior BJP leader requested the court to take cognisance of the comment under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC which relate to defamation, and issue summons to the Congress president and put him on trial.

Modi in the court said that only he but millions of others who shared the same surname were facing ridicule on account of the “rash” remark of the Congress president. On April 18, the BJOP leader filed the defamation case against the Congress president. Meanwhile, Gandhi has, at a number of his rallies, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over corruption and asked how all “thieves” have ‘Modi’ as the common surname, referring to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.