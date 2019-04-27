Google removes over 100 Chinese Apps from PlayStore

Google is removing apps from a Chinese Android app developer – DO Global – which holds roughly 100 apps in the Play Store with over 600 million installs and is partly owned by Internet major Baidu.

Forty six apps from DO Global have already been removed from the Play Store and the company intends to ban DO Global overall with more app removals that would follow, BuzzFeed News reported on Friday.

“We actively investigate malicious behaviour, and when we find violations, we take action, including the removal of a developer’s ability to monetise their app with AdMob or publish on Play,” the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying on Friday.

The search engine giant is further extending the ban to the Internet giant’s ad products apprearing on Android as well.