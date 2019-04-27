K.Surendran will get 4 lakh votes; will lead in Konni, Kanjirappalli claims RSS

RSS claims that BJP candidate contesting from Pathanamthitta will get around 3.5 lakhs to 4 lakh votes. The high polling percentage in the Hindu majority areas and mass gathering people in the campaigning programmes of Surendran has to lead the Sangh to make this assessment.

The Sangh is of opinion that Surendran will get lead in the Konni, Adoor and Kanjirappalli assembly seats in the constituency. In Aranmula all the three main candidates likely to get equal votes. The votes may be split among the LDF, UDF and NDA. In Punjar, where the sitting MLA P.C.George has extended support the BJP hopes that it will get around 50,000 votes. In Konni, Adoor and Aranmula where the consolidation of Hindu votes has happened the voting percentage have risen around 6 to 12%, this the Sangh hopes that benefit Surendran, Also the BDJS which has a considerable vote share in the constituency will also favour K.Surendran, the RSS hopes.