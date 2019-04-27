Kriti Sanon to star in film on surrogacy

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is likely to team up with her “Luka Chuppi” director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for a film on surrogacy. The film, titled “Mamma Mia”, is currently in the writing stage. The film is expected to go on floors in November this year after the script is complete.

Surrogacy is a subject which has been previously dealt with in films such as Sushmita Sen’s “Filhaal”, Salman Khan-starrer “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke” and others. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming home production “Good News”, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, also reportedly deals with surrogacy.