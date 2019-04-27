Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Gautam Gambhir booked for violating model code

Apr 27, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Following a directive of the Election Commission, The Delhi Police on Friday filed a case against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for ‘holding a political rally without taking permission’. The BJP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate violated the Model Code of Conduct by not taking permission for his rally on April 25 in Delhi’s Jangpura.

Gambhir, contesting against Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and AAP’s star candidate Atishi, joined BJP earlier this month was fielded for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

