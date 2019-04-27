“Modi’s comments that the BJP workers in Kerala are not guaranteed to return home is a dangerous lie bomb”: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM state committee secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders cannot tolerate secular Kerala. He accused that that is why they are raising fake allegations against the state. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was giving reply to PM Narendra Modi’srecent comments on the fate of BJP activists in Kerala. Kodiyeri on his social media handle raised his criticism against Prime Minister.

“The Hindutva agenda of Modi has now become clear. Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders cannot tolerate secular Kerala lead by the LDF. Modi and others are insulting Kerala to reach that goal by creating a national emotion through such speeches. Modi found time to downgrade Kerala while he was busy submitting his nomination papers at Varanasi”, Balakrishnan criticized.

“Modi’s comments that the BJP workers in Kerala are not guaranteed to return home is a dangerous lie bomb. He is insulting the grandeur of the PM’s chair through comments like these”, Balakrishnan said.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan further added that Kerala was the state with the most peaceful elections. “The state received praise from the EC for peaceful elections. There was not even a single incident where a BJP activist was attacked or a Sangh Parivar worker was held. The PM is making such baseless claims after all this. He has dragged him down to the level of an RSS preacher”, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan added.

