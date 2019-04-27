Naval officer dies fighting fire

In Karnataka, a fire incident onboard INS Vikramaditya claimed the life of a naval officer when the ship was entering the harbour at Karwar. Swift action by the crew brought the fire under control without affecting the ship’s combat capability.

However, Lt Cdr D S Chauhan who bravely led the firefighting efforts suffered the loss of consciousness due to smoke.

He was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar, but could not be revived. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the incident.