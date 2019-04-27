Retired ITBP Official Joins BJP in Full Uniform

Retired ITBP Assistant Commandant Om Parkash reportedly joined the BJP in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, 26 April, wearing his full uniform.

Parkash joined the party at an election rally attended by the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, wearing his uniform carrying metals, stars and badges, according to a report by The Times of India.

“My heart was with the BJP, today I have formally joined the party,” he also said.

The leader of Opposition in the state, Mukesh Agnihotri, criticised the BJP, saying that the party is politicising martyrdom and armed forces “to get votes”, the report said.

The report also quoted Sharawan Thapa, a former honorary Captain from the army, as saying that they are not allowed to attend functions wearing full uniform.