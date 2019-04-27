Serial Actor Arrested For Sending Morphed Nude Images of Girl to his Groom

Thiruvanathapuram: 25-Year-Old Malayalam Serial actor Shan has been arrested for sending morphed nude pictures of a girl to his groom, to ensure that the girl’s marriage is not happening. Shan knew the girl since 2014 and they had met through Facebook.

Shan had taken many pictures of the girl with promises of letting her act in serials. Later he took advantage of software and morphed those pictures and made it into nudes. They had a split over some financial issue and Shan, to take revenge, send the morphed pics to the groom of the girl. Police said Shan had tried to blackmail the girl using the pictures.

After the groom got the picture from Shan, he had withdrawn from the marriage. The relatives came to know about it and filed a complaint with the police. POCSO, IT Acts have been slapped on Shan and he is currently been remanded.