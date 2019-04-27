SHOCKING! Fake Votes Cast in this Constituency in Kerala

KANNUR: In a shocking incident, evidence of a fake vote being cast in the Kannur constituency has come to the light. It is clear from the visuals that a middle-aged woman is casting votes twice. The visuals are from a booth in Cheruthazham panchayat in Kannur.

Also, a serious allegation has been raised against an ex-panchayat member M.P Salena. She has vote in booth number 17, but she voted in booth number 19, say Congress leaders.

It was Congress leaders who raised the complaint of fake votes. There are also reports of a few other people doing the same.

More details are awaited.