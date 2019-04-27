Truck Driver Explains Why he Spread the Message of Terror Attack in South India

Swami Sundara Moorthy, a truck driver from Karnataka had sent shivers down the spine of South India after he told Bengaluru police that he has information about a terror attack on South India including Kerala and Karnataka. The incident happened around 5 30 pm yesterday. Hours later, police have confirmed this news to be fake and Sundaramoorthy has been arrested.

The 65-year-old ex-military Sundara Moorthy in his tip to the police said that 19 terrorists have already reached Ramanathapuram at Tamil Nadu and are plotting an attack on trains. Bengaluru police had made a separate team to find who was the actual man behind their unknown-tip. Sundaramoorthy was finally found and taken into custody by yesterday night.

In the interrogation, Sundaramoorthy said he wasn’t exactly sharing a piece of information but only an apprehension. He felt that terrorists could have got into South India after their attack in Srilanka and that prompted him to call up the police.

Police said that Sundaramoorthy was drunk during the call. They had conducted an extensive search in the morning in trains and have finally confirmed that there is nothing to worry.