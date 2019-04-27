Why KSRTC Stopped its Services to Chennai While Private Makes Huge Profit in the Same Route?

Over the last few days, a video that showed the staff of a private bus operator-Kallada brutally assaulting two young men inside a bus has gone viral and gave courage to many people to open up their bitter experiences with Private bus. More and more people are coming up with shocking revelations and there is a loud cry for the state-owned Road Transport Corporation to open their services to places like Chennai.

KSRTC once had a bus to Chennai and it was stopped citing the reason that it was not making enough profits for the board. But the private buses that take the same route have been making heaps of profit.

“We have looked for KSRTC buses to Chennai, but couldn’t find any. We try train but we always find ourselves in the waiting list of Tatkal and therefore we are eventually forced to rely on private buses,” says a regular commuter from Chennai to Kerala.

Malayali organizations say that the reason why KSRTC buses to important places in Tamil Nadu have been stopped is because of the internal adjustment between KSRTC officers and Private bus owners.

So far only three temporary services is all that KSRTC has done from Chennai. The service to Thiruvananthapuram via Marthandam was shut down after they claimed that the service was not generating enough profit. The Sabarimala season service which was started in November of last year had an income of over Rs 50000 per day, but it was stopped. The situation of a special service is also the same. But on the same route, there are over 15 private buses operating and all of them are making a handsome profit.