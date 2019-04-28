Bogus Voting at Kannur, Kasargode: Here is How M.P Salena who Allegedly Cast Fake Votes Responded

Channels in Kerala had aired the visuals of people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency, where elections were held in the third phase on April 23. Congress leaders have strongly raised the issue and it seems left leaders are diving for cover and searching for a possible justification. Meanwhile M.P Salena and Sumayya who allegedly cast fake votes came up explaining their acts. It was in a Malayalam news channel that they clarified their stand.

“Am a people’s representative. A Muslim lady Nafisa had sought help from me to vote, and I did open vote for her. I have filled the form for doing open voting” she said.

When asked if she sees the allegations raised as an act of defamation against her, she said it is so and that she will seek legal remedies.

When the anchor asked from whom is she receiving the id card and then giving it back, there was a silence for a moment from her part. Without replying to that question she said Nafisa was behind the door and that the presiding officer had agreed to this. The anchor replied he cannot find any woman like that(Nafisa) in the visuals.

“You are taking the id card from CPI(M) booth agent and returning it to him, it was organized voting there,” asked the anchor.

She did not answer the question and kept silence.