CPI(M) and Left Doesn’t Cast Fake Votes, Says M.V Jayarajan

Apr 28, 2019, 06:06 am IST
Channels in Kerala had aired the visuals of people casting their votes twice at two polling booths in Kasaragod constituency, where elections were held in the third phase on April 23. Congress leaders have strongly raised the issue and it seems left leaders are diving for cover and searching for a possible justification. There isn’t any left presence in news channels for the most part but CPI(M) Kannur district secretary has come up defending the left.

“CPI(M) and left doesn’t do bogus voting. The ex- Panchayath member who allegedly cast fake votes was not doing fake votes. This was an open vote in another booth. This was done with the permission of the presiding officer. We are ready to face any investigation related to this,” said M.V Jayarajan.

It was in booth number 19 at Pilathara School of Kannur district and in certain booths in Kasargode district that the bogus voting happened. The woman who did the fake votes was an ex-panchayath member of Left.

