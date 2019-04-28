Cyclone Fani : IMD Issues Alert in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

The Cyclone Fani which has been developing in the south-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Indian Ocean is most likely to intensify in a severe cyclone storm by Sunday afternoon, informed the Indian Meteorological Department.

Informing the weather update, the IMD stated on Saturday, “Cyclone Fani is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.”

According to the press release, the Cyclone Fani was found laying centred at 1,110 km south-east of Chennai and 1,300 km away from Machilipattinam in the wee hours of Sunday. It also added that the cyclone is travelling at a speed of 80-90 kmph and is likely to reach a speed of 110 kmph by afternoon.

The MeT department has marked the cyclone under ‘Very Severe Cyclonic’ storm, which can reach to at a speed of 140-150 kmph on Tuesday. However, it added that the cyclone might move northwestwards till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually.